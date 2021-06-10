The 10-episode series will begin production in New York this summer

Four more original cast members confirmed for Sex and the City reboot

Four more original cast members have been confirmed for the Sex and the City reboot.

The revival series, which is titled ‘And Just Like That…’, will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Taking to Twitter ahead of the highly anticipated series, HBO Max revealed some more of the beloved original cast members will be reprising their roles.

Evan Handler will return as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt, and David Eigenberg will reprise his role as Miranda’s husband Steve Brady.

Willie Garson will also be returning as Carrie’s best friend Stanford Blatch, while Mario Cantone will be back as event planner Anthony Marentino.

Executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement: “Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable.”

The exciting news comes after Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big in the original series, confirmed he would be reprising his role in the reboot.

As we previously reported, Kim Cattrall won’t return to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the reboot.

Kim has had a long-running feud with SJP – which has been well-documented in the press.

Back in 2017, Kim spoke about their feud on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, and claimed Sarah “could have been nicer”.

“This is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is,” she said at the time.

“The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Months later, their feud hit headlines once again in 2018, when Kim slammed SJP for reaching out to her in the wake of her brother’s death.

After the actress announced her brother’s passing on Instagram, Sarah Jessica commented: “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

In a shocking move, the 64-year-old fired back by dedicating a post to SJP, and wrote: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she added. [sic]

Sex and the City originally ran from 1998–2004, and was followed by two blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010.

The revival series will begin production in New York City this summer.