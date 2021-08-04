The Islanders must decide who goes...

FOUR contestants set to be dumped from Love Island after public vote

Four contestants are set to be dumped from Love Island, following a public vote.

On Tuesday night, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couples on the show.

During tonight’s episode, three couples found themselves at risk of being dumped, after they received the least amount of votes.

The bottom three couples are: Hugo & Amy, Tyler & Clarisse, and Sam & Mary.

Standing in front of the fire pit, the Islanders were then told that they could save just one boy and one girl from the three couples.

The girls have been tasked with choosing a boy to save, and the boys have been asked to save a girl.

Viewers will find out what they decide during Thursday night’s episode, which airs on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player at 9pm.