The other Islanders had to decide who they wanted to save...

Four contestants have been DUMPED from Love Island

Four contestants have been dumped from Love Island.

Earlier this week, the public were asked to vote for their favourite couples, and those who received the fewest votes were at risk of being sent home.

On Wednesday night, it was revealed that Tyler & Clarisse, Hugo & Amy and Sam & Mary received the fewest votes.

The girls had to decide which boy they wanted to save, and they voted for Tyler – sending Hugo and Sam home.

Speaking about their decision to save Tyler, Faye admitted: “We can honestly say the villa wouldn’t be the same without him.”

The boys saved Mary, meaning Clarisse and Amy’s time in the villa was brought to an end.

Teddy said: “It was a really hard decision because you’re all amazing girls.”