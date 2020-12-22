Former X Factor winner says Jesy Nelson’s decision to quit Little Mix ‘potentially saved her life’

The singer admitted being in the band was taking a toll on her mental health

Myles Stephenson has praised Jesy Nelson’s “smart” decision to quit Little Mix.

The singer won X Factor in 2017 in R&B group Rak-Su, along with his bandmates Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Mustafa Rahimtulla.

The former I’m A Celeb star revealed his bandmate Mustafa experienced online trolling similar to Jesy’s following his rise to fame, and admitted the “pressure” can be “difficult” for anyone.

Speaking to Metro, the 29-year-old said: “We all know that she’s gone through drama with people, obviously trolling and social media so I think she made a very smart decision.”

“That decision could have potentially saved her life,” Myles added.

“We don’t know if she had stayed in the group and continued to receive the social media trolling that she used to get, who knows what could have happened.”

“It’s the same situation with Mustafa when he used to get trolled as well. How long can people take it?

“You know whether you’re a confident person or you’re not so confident person, everybody has a breaking point, people just need to find out what it is.”