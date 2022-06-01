Former TOWIE star Frankie Essex gives birth to twins

Former TOWIE star Frankie Essex has given birth to twins.

The 34-year-old and her boyfriend of three years Luke Love shared the exciting news with OK! Magazine.”

They said in a statement: “Double the love. Our baby bears have arrived.”

Frankie announced her pregnancy on Valentine’s Day this year, revealing she was expecting non-identical twins.

Speaking to new! magazine about the moment she found out about her twin pregnancy, the TV personality said: “I was just so shocked!”

“How we found out was really lovely. The lady scanning me was focusing on one baby and was then like, ‘What else do we have here then?’

“And I was so shocked and asked, ‘Are we having twins?’ I burst out crying, tears of happiness. It was just so beautiful. It was lovely.” Frankie started dating personal trainer Luke in 2019, following her split from John Lyons in 2015.