Former TOWIE star and Sugar Hut boss Mick Norcross found dead at age 57

A host of TOWIE stars have paid tribute to Mick on social media

Mick Norcross has sadly died at the age of 57.

Tributes have poured in for the Sugar Hut nightclub boss, after he was found dead at his home in Essex earlier today.

The death of the former TOWIE star is not being treated as suspicious, with Essex police revealing in a statement: “We were called to an address in Brentwood Road, Bulphan shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday 21 January.

“Sadly, a man inside was pronounced dead. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Earlier today, Mick sent out a heartbreaking last tweet, which read: “At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough.”

Mick joined the cast of TOWIE in the early series along with his son Kirk, before leaving the reality show in 2013.

His former castmates have paid tribute to Mick on social media, with Mario Falcone tweeting: “Shocked and heartbroken. RIP my friend. You were the perfect gentlemen and I am thankful I got the privilege of having you in my life.”

Jess Wright took to her Instagram Stories, writing: “Terribly terribly sad. Always such a gentleman and so kind. Devastated for him and his family. Sending love to them at this time. Rip Mick.”

RIP my friend. You were the perfect gentlemen and I am thankful I got the privilege of having you in my life ❤️ https://t.co/bP8a9nv9Nw — Mario Falcone (@Mario_Falcone) January 21, 2021

Shocked and heartbroken 💔 — Mario Falcone (@Mario_Falcone) January 21, 2021

Thank you for the memories @micky_norcross – still can’t believe what I’m hearing 💔 always been so supportive! Will be sorely missed 💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/07q7WWDQqA — Jess Impiazzi (@jess_impiazzi) January 21, 2021