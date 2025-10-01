Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar contacts Gardaí after video emerges of him being verbally abused in Dublin

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed he has contacted the Gardaí, after a video emerged of him being verbally abused on the streets of Dublin by two men.

The incident took place on Parnell Street on Monday, September 29th, and footage of the confrontation was shared by a far-right ‘activist’ on social media.

The video was shared to X with the caption: “Never let these traitorous animals walk the streets in peace Leo Varadkar your (sic) days are numbered.”

The nearly 2-minute long clip shows the former politician walking along Parnell Street as he is followed and heckled by two men.

“You f***ing sell-out little traitor. Look at this fella walking around the streets, dirty traitor you,” one man shouted at him.

“You are a traitor, Leo Varadkar, you traitor you,” he continued. “You shouldn’t be walking these streets, Leo… Look at him, you’re a traitor.”

They were also heard shouting: “You’re a traitor, pushing Covid vaccines on people, you are a traitor.

“If there were Irish people around, I’d tell them all you were here, but there’s not because you invited them all into the country.

“You are a traitor, Leo, Leo Varadkar, you traitor. Pushing lockdowns and vaccines, what about all the kids that were killed?

While Leo attempted to ignore the men, he eventually said, “Enjoy your day gentlemen,” before he took out his own phone to film the hecklers.

Following the incident, Leo confirmed to the Irish Mirror that he has made contact with An Garda Siochana.

“Thankfully, it is a rare occurrence. I took videos and have provided them to the gardaí,” he said.

“I’ll not be intimidated or told by anyone where I cannot walk in my own city, least of all Parnell St, the street on which I was born.”

The 46-year-old stepped down from his roles of Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader in March 2024, and has since revealed he has “no desire” to run for election ever again.