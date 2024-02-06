Former Taoiseach John Bruton has sadly died aged 76

Former Taoiseach John Bruton has sadly passed away at the age of 76.

The politician was Taoiseach from 1994 to 1997 when he led the rainbow coalition government of Fine Gael, Labour and Democratic Left.

He was re-elected to the Dáil in May 2002 and resigned his seat on October 31 2004, and was appointed as the EU Ambassador to the United States the following month.

In a statement released on Tuesday, his family said: “It is with deep sadness we wish to announce the death of former Taoiseach John Bruton.”

“He died peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, early this morning following a long illness.”

“”He was a good husband, a good father and a true patriot.”

“We will miss him greatly.”

“John is survived by his wife, Finola, son Matthew and daughters; Juliana, Emily and Mary-Elizabeth, grandchildren, sons-in-law, his brother, Richard and sister, Mary, nieces, nephews, many cousins and extended family.”