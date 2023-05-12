Former RTÉ Director General fuels speculation Patrick Kielty will be the next Late Late Show host

Former RTÉ Director General Noel Curran has backed Patrick Kielty to replace Ryan Tubridy as host of The Late Late Show.

The comedian is currently the frontrunner to host the RTÉ chat show, after Ryan leaves the programme in May after 14 years at the helm.

Bookies suspended betting on who will be the next host of The Late Late Show this week, after Patrick broke his silence on the speculation during an exclusive interview with Goss.ie.

Speaking at the IFTA Awards on Sunday, where he was joined by his wife Cat, Patrick told us: “It is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.”

“All of the stuff that I’ve read, and all of the stuff people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill. I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before, [myself and my wife Cat] have both done live TV. It’s hard.”

“Whenever you’ve been on The Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff…”

Cat added: “He does it beautifully and effortlessly. He’s a swan, he glides on the top of the surface and is paddling underneath. They are very big shoes to fill.”

When asked if she would be willing to move to Ireland with Patrick and their sons James, 4, and Milo, 7, if he got the gig, Cat replied: “Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We’ll talk about it then!”

Noel Curran, who served as RTÉ Director General between 2011 and 2016, has since revealed Patrick would be a “brilliant choice” to replace Ryan.

Speaking to The Journal, he said: “If it is him, if that is what RTÉ choose, I think he’d be a brilliant choice. I think he’s smart.”

“He is really good on the light side, that entertainment element of what the Late Late needs to do and he’ll be really good at that. But he’s a smart, smart guy.”

“I’ve seen him and I’ve read interviews that he’s done on a range of topics,” he continued.

“He’s not some one-trick pony – a comedian who is going to look for a gag out of every single sentence, because that’s the danger if you get a comedian is that they’re constantly under pressure that everything has to be ‘funny, funny, funny’.”

“And, you know, he’s likeable. People can underestimate that element of television. You know, you can be the most professional person in the world. You can deliver your lines perfectly, you can ask the most pertinent question. Very often the audience would just go, ‘Do I like her? Do I like him?’

“With Patrick, he’s a likeable character so if that’s where RTÉ goes I think he’ll do a fantastic job. I think he’ll be really strong on it.”

“Ryan has done a tremendous job. It’s a very, very difficult job. Listen – it’s a brilliant job but it is a difficult job.”

Mr Curran also believes Patrick would be a great host of The Late Late Toy Show, which airs every November.

“Again if it is Patrick Kielty, he’s got two young kids so I think he could really, really deliver on that as well,” he added.

Earlier this week, Ryan Tubridy also broke his silence on Patrick potentially taking over as host of The Late Late Show.

Speaking on his RTE Radio 1 show, he said: “Patrick Kielty featuring strongly and firmly in a lot of the papers today, with a suggestion being maybe it’s time for another PK to take over The Late Late Show.

“Lovely man, lovely fella, and lovely wife, and a good egg all around. So, we’ll see where that all goes shall we.”

It’s understood RTÉ are in advanced talks with Patrick over the Late Late Show gig, after a host of big names pulled themselves out of the race – including Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney.