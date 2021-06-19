Former N-Dubz star Dappy helps save man’s life after talking him down from Tower Bridge

The man was a huge fan of the rapper

Former N-Dubz star Dappy helps save man’s life after talking him down...

Dappy helped save a man’s life after talking him down from Tower Bridge in London this week.

According to The Sun, the former N-Dubz star intervened after he spotted police trying to rescue the man.

The 27-year-old man turned out to be a “huge fan” of the rapper, who eventually persuaded him off the bridge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UKrazyMediaTV (@ukrazymediatv)

A source said: “Dappy was filming his new music video around Tower Bridge, but saw loads of police cars and ambulances dotted around.”

“The bridge got closed off, and police asked him to leave the area. As he was walking away, Dappy heard this young guy shouting his name and waving frantically as he was perched precariously in an arch directly over the Thames.”

“After telling a constable he was a fan, Dappy was invited under the cordon to try. They spent about ten minutes talking, and Dappy was amazing. He told him life was beautiful, and that things would get better basically,” the source continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duki (@dappy100)

“As a result, the guy let medics climb up and help get him off. After being hospitalised, he was released on Thursday and reached out to DM Dappy, thanking him profusely.”

“The guy’s sister also sent a heartfelt message. Dappy’s been an absolute hero.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.