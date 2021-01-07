Former Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O’Reilly left ‘shaken’ after being chased by protester in the US

The model is currently living in Washington D.C.

Former Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O’Reilly left ‘shaken’ after being chased by...

Fionnghuala O’Reilly was left “shaken” after being chased by a protester in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

The U.S. capital descended into chaos yesterday, when supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol building, protesting Joe Biden’s election victory.

The Irish-American model, who was crowned Miss Universe Ireland in 2019, was out for a run in Washington D.C. at the time, when she was approached by an angry protestor.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old posted a video of a man shouting at her for wearing a mask.

She captioned the post: “I’m absolutely appalled. I’m still shaken. I’m in #DC. I live downtown. This violence, this chaos is disgraceful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I O N N G H U A L A (@figoreilly)

“Our city is being terrorized. This morning, a man followed me, yelled at me, & chased me down because I wore a mask while on a jog.”

“I had to run away from him to get away. The attacks have only gotten worse. This has completely gone too far. If you are in the city, please stay safe and stay home,” she added.

The former beauty queen, who works for NASA as a datanaut, is currently living in Washington D.C., where she is a correspondent for Mission Unstoppable on CBS.