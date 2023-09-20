Former Made In Chelsea stars Lucy Watson and James Dunmore expecting their first child together

Lucy Watson and James Dunmore are expecting their first child together.

The former Made In Chelsea stars, who tied the knot in 2021, shared the exciting news via Instagram.

The couple posted a sweet photo of them cradling Lucy’s baby bump, alongside the caption: “Our little miracle 🕊️👶🏻.”

The parents-to-be started dating after meeting on Made In Chelsea, and got engaged five years later.

James proposed to Lucy while holidaying in Greece back in 2020, and one year later the couple returned to get married on September 12, 2021.

Lucy looked stunning on their big day in a dress by bridal designer Natalie Rolt.