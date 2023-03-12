Former Made In Chelsea star Ashley James announces the birth of her second child

Ashley James has welcomed her second child with her boyfriend Tom Andrews.

The former Made In Chelsea star took to Instagram to share the happy news with her 334k followers.

Alongside a photo of her newborn’s hand, she wrote: “☁️9️⃣”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley James (@ashleylouisejames)

“Just wanted to let you know that our baby girl is here. We are both happy and healthy and we’re all so in love.”

“We’re taking some time to enjoy this newborn bubble and connect as a family of 4. ❤️ But I can’t wait for you to meet her. 🥰,” Ashley added.

Ashley welcomed her first child, a son named Alfie, in January 2021.

The 35-year-old started dating her beau Tom in 2019.