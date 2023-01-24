Former Love Island star ‘works out’ the REAL reason Olivia and Zara ‘don’t like each other’

Former Love Island star Liberty Poole is convinced she’s worked out the REAL reason Olivia and Zara “don’t like each other”.

There has been tension between the pair ever since bombshell Zara called actress Olivia “two-faced” in a challenge.

The drama escalated when Zara “stole” Tom from Olivia during Friday night’s recoupling and on Monday night, the girls came to blows.

Olivia and Zara still coming at each other next episode.. I love it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/FQvSDPAN5n — ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕪 𝕋𝕍 CLiͥP MaͣcͨHiͥNeͤ (@RealityMemeMach) January 22, 2023

After Zara confronted Olivia about a conversation she had with Tom, the pair got into a heated argument.

Zara called Olivia “childish”, and Olivia then stormed off in tears, saying: “She’s such a bitch.”

The girls later hugged it out, but fans have been trying to figure out the truth behind their beef, after discovering they knew each other before the show.

why are zara and olivia pretending they don’t know eachother? this might explain why olivia seemed overly offended at zara calling her two faced #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wQ2Cpp5eP2 — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) January 19, 2023

Liberty, who shot to fame after appearing on the 2021 series of the dating show, has shared her theory.

Speaking on the Pop Off with Lewys Ball podcast, the former Nandos waitress said: “So basically, I’ve seen that they knew each other before the villa. I also picked up on that Olivia said, ‘Ugh she had to kiss the guy I liked, she’s done it again.'”

“So I was like, ‘Hang on, were you guys friends before and [Zara’s] got with a guy [Olivia liked], and that’s why you’re not mates anymore and there’s that tension already?'”

Liberty also pointed out that Zara called Olivia “two-faced” in a challenge just hours after she entered the villa.

She added: “There’s an underlying story there that we don’t know yet…”

“I really think that they were friends and [Zara] got with a boy that [Olivia] used to date and that’s why she was like, ‘She’s done it again.'”

@lookingforlewys liberty has the mind of a mastermind… she cracked zara and olivia’s beef (full ep on youtube) #loveisland ♬ original sound – lewys

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.