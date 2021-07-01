Former Love Island star sparks hope Shannon Singh will return to the villa

The 22-year-old was kicked off the show during last night's episode

Former Love Island star sparks hope Shannon Singh will return to the...

Amy Hart has questioned if Shannon Singh was really dumped from Love Island, after just 48 hours in the villa.

During Wednesday night’s episode, the 22-year-old was kicked off the show after Chloe Burrows decided to couple up with Aaron Francis – leaving Shannon single.

Amy, who appeared on Love Island in 2019, has since sparked hope Shannon may return to the villa, and is being kept at a secret location.

After the episode aired, the 27-year-old tweeted: “Shannon will get her phone back tomorrow…so if she’s not on her insta in the next few days she’s obvs in another villa.”

Replying to Amy’s tweet, one fan wrote: “If she was out out she’d have her phone back straight already especially as its filmed a day in advance at least. She is defo coming back in some way.”

The former Islander then replied: “You get it back the day after your leaving ep airs x.”

Another follower commented: “Maybe she will come back into Casa amor.”

During Shannon’s exit interview, the former glamour model admitted she was “gutted” over the shock twist.

When asked if she would return to the villa, she said: “Yeah, why not?”

“It was very short-lived. Surreal. But I’m obviously very grateful I got the opportunity. I’m not coming away fuming from it, I’m coming away grateful.”

Shannon continued: “I am a bit gutted. Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had tiny little things [going on].”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.