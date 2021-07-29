Former Love Island star shares amazing advice for the girls ahead of Casa Amor recoupling

It looks like most of the boys are going to recouple with a new girl...

Former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips has shared some amazing advice for this year’s girls ahead of the Casa Amor recoupling.

On Monday night, the boys snuck out of the main villa and moved into Casa Amor – where they were joined by six new stunning girls.

The girls have stayed in the main villa, where they have been getting to know six new boys.

Later this week, there will be a dramatic recoupling when the boys return from Casa Amor.

The boys and girls must decide whether they want to stay loyal to the person they were coupled up with originally, or if they want to recouple with one of the Casa Amor contestants.

During the winter edition of the show last year, Shaughna decided to stay loyal to Callum Jones, but was left heartbroken when he returned from Casa Amor with Molly Smith.

After the brutal dumping, Shaughna told host Laura Whitmore: “I’m happy for Callum. I should have never trusted a scaffolder anyway,” before famously saying to Molly: “Congrats hun.”

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Shaughna offered her words of wisdom to this year’s contestants.

She said: “I just hope the girls remember, IF a boy comes back with another girl and leaves you standing alone after Casa Amor, that is not the time for a reaction.”

“That is the time to come up with a memorable one liner and act unbothered AF (and then cry later) #LoveIsland.”

It seems there could be a few girls in need of Shaughna’s advice this year, as the boys grow closer to the Casa Amor girls.

In the teaser for tonight’s show, Liam kisses new girl Lillie – despite being happily coupled up with Millie in the main villa.

Toby, who ditched Kaz for Chloe and then Chloe for bombshell Abigail, seems to have jumped ship yet again – as he has been sharing a bed with Mary.

Tyler, who is coupled up with Kaz, has been cosying up to Clarisse, while Teddy has remained loyal to his girl Faye.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.