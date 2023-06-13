Former Love Island contestants hit out at ‘disgusting’ comments about Charlotte’s age

Charlotte Sumner entered the Love Island villa alongside fellow bombshell Leah Taylor on Monday night.

The reality star, who hails from Bournemouth, works as a dental nurse.

Charlotte is also 30 years old, making her the oldest contestant in Love Island history.

During one of her dates, Charlotte informed Tyrique Hyde of her age, and he remarked: “You look good though!”

Some former Islanders have since taken to social media to address “ageism” on the show.

Love Island 2021 contestant Faye Winter said: “So I didn’t watch LI last night, but the comments surrounding a woman’s age are disgusting! What so because you’re 30, you shouldn’t go on a fun dating show?”

“You shouldn’t get excited about meeting new people and potentially finding love with a younger man? I’m confused!”

Faye continued: “Women’s life doesn’t end in their 20s like WTF. Women tearing down women and men determining when our cut off date is 😂.”

“Wow, what it is to be a woman hey.”

Meanwhile, winter Love Island 2020 contestant Shaughna Phillips wrote: “Why are these boys acting like 30 is time to collect your pension?”

“‘You’re 30?! You look good!’ Bombastic side eye.”

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.