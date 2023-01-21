Former Love Island contestant reveals crush on Will Young

A former Love Island contestant has revealed she has a crush on Will Young.

The farmer, who boasts 158k Instagram followers and 1.3 million TikTok followers, has been unlucky in love in the villa so far.

Will was originally coupled up with Olivia Hawkins; however, on Friday night, Lana Jenkins opted to save the farmer when he was at risk of elimination.

Although he hasn’t found love in the villa yet, there may be possible romance for Will waiting on the outside world.

Cheyanne Kerr, who entered the 2022 series of Love Island during Casa Amor, has revealed she has a crush on the farmer.

Taking to her Instagram story to share a snap of Will, the blonde beauty wrote: “Secretly hoping Will leaves the villa single.”

The 23-yer-old was also unlucky in love during her series of Love Island, after Jacques O’Neill decided to reunite with Paige Thorne – despite having explored a romantic connection with her.

