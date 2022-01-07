Former Irish rugby player among contestants on new series of The Apprentice

Former rugby player Conor Gilsenan is flying the flag for Ireland on the new series of The Apprentice.

The popular programme returned to BBC One on Thursday night, and Conor is among the 16 entrepreneurs hoping to win £250,000 worth of investment into their business.

The 28-year-old hails from Mullingar in Co. Westmeath, but currently works as a Sales Executive in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Gilsenan (@guillotine_92)

Sports fans may recognise Conor from the rugby pitch, as he previously played for Connacht, Leinster, and London Irish.

However, he retired from playing professional rugby in 2020 due to injury.

The former sports star is also close pals with fellow Mullingar native Niall Horan, and has shared photos with him in the past.

According to the BBC, Conor’s business idea “consists of a fleet of quirky food and beverage vendors targeted at music and sports events.”

In his pre-show interview, the 28-year-old admitted he’s “hyper-motivated by money”.

“I’m going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom,” he said. “I’m going to get it done, and I’m going to be Lord Sugar’s perfect business partner.”

The Apprentice airs on Thursday nights at 9pm on BBC One.