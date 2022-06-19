Former Ireland AM presenter Sinéad Desmond settles gender pay case with Virgin Media

Sinéad Desmond has settled her gender pay case with Virgin Media.

The former Ireland AM presenter quit her role back in 2017, after an alleged row over the gender pay gap between herself and her male co-hosts Mark Cagney and Alan Hughes.

Sinéad, who worked on the popular morning show for 11 years, is believed to have been earning much less than her male co-workers.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, the case was listed in the High Court last Tuesday.

However, court records confirmed it was struck out on consent, an indication it was settled.

Back in October 2020, the Workplace Relations Commission made a decision in Sinéad favour in the equal pay case, but her former employers went on to challenge that decision in the High Court.

Lawyers for Virgin Media, formerly TV3, argued that the pay gap was a case of “established national profile” and “star power”, not gender.

They said that Mark Cagney was the show’s “star anchor”, which “put him in a position of considerable commercial advantage in his negotiations with the broadcaster”.

Sinéad argued that her work with “numerous charities” and social engagements demonstrated her own “star power”, also claiming that she was “refused permission” to star in campaigns and advertisements.

Her legal team added that the “industry is a fickle business and if a media figure ceases to be appealing to the general public s/he cannot expect to remain in a particular business.”

They also argued that “a person’s history is of far less relevance than their current popularity / whilst track record is relevant …public tolerance and patience are at a premium”, adding Sinéad and Mark records and “were substantial enough to reduce any great differential between them.”

Goss.ie has contacted Virgin Media Ireland for comment.