Former housekeeper claims Prince Andrew received ‘daily massages’ at Jeffrey Epstein’s home

Jeffrey Epstein’s former housekeeper has claimed that Prince Andrew “spent weeks” at the paedophile’s Florida home, adding that his wife Sarah Ferguson “visited the residence” too.

Juan Alessi also claimed that the Prince stayed in the “main guest bedroom” and received “daily massages” whilst he was staying at the residence.

The housekeeper made the claims in a video-taped interview under oath in 2009, which was released on Friday night as part of the latest tranche of documents linked to the disgraced financier.

During the tape, Juan was questioned on the Duke’s relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

He claimed that Prince Andrew would have “daily massages” during his long stays at the Palm Beach residence, and alleged that Sarah Ferguson was also “friends” with Epstein, but said she only visited the property once for a “short time”.

Lawyer Katherine Ezell asked the housekeeper: “Were Prince Andrew and Princess Sarah friends of Ms Maxwell?”

Juan replied: “Both of them,” claiming that they were both friends with Ghislaine and with Jeffrey.

The lawyer probed: “Did they ever have massages when they were there?”

Juan replied: “Prince Andrew did. I think Sarah was there only once and for a short time. I don’t think she slept in there. I cannot remember.”

“I think she was visiting Wellington and she came to the house and we met her. But Prince Andrew, yes, Prince Andrew spent weeks with us.”

The lawyer then asked: “Where would he sleep?”

The housekeeper responded: “In the main room, the main guest bedroom. That was the blue room.”

The lawyer then said: “And, so, when he would come and stay, during that time would he frequently have massages?”

Juan replied: “I would say, daily massages.”

The revelations bring fresh embarrassment to the Royal family, but an insider claims that the King feels a “sense of duty” to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to ensure that his brother is not “cut adrift” from the rest of the family.

A source told The Mirror that King Charles has reassured his brother that he “won’t be abandoned.”

“Charles promised his late mother he would not abandon Andrew once she was gone and that remains the situation unless, of course, he finds himself engaged in a criminal matter,” they said.

Due to his controversial friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, and his assault allegations, the Prince was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages.

In February 2022, Prince Andrew settled out of court over a civil sex assault claim filed against him by Virginia Guiffre, who has long claimed to be a victim of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

The 38-year-old had accused the Duke of sexually assaulting her in 2001 when she was 17, an allegation he has vehemently denied.

In the latest batch of court documents released in the US this week, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg also claimed Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast to pose for a photo with Epstein, Giuffre and Maxwell in 2001.

The Duke of York has previously denied this allegation.

Virginia’s allegations have tarnished the royal’s reputation, and despite occasional appearances at family events, such as the 2022 funeral of Queen Elizabeth and the annual Christmas get-together, he has been taken out of life in the public eye.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the latest release of court documents, as they said he is no longer a working royal.