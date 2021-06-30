Former Disney star Kyle Massey charged with immoral communication with a minor

The actor is best known for his roles in That's So Raven and Cory in the House

Kyle Massey has been charged with one count of immoral communication with a minor.

According to a court filing obtained by E! News, the Cory in the House star has been charged with a felony after he allegedly sent messages of a “sexual nature” to a 13-year-old girl during a two-month period between December 1, 2018 and January 31, 2019.

The 29-year-old allegedly “believed” she was a minor when he communicated with her electronically “for immoral purposes of a sexual nature,” according to the court filing.

According to a court motion obtained by the publication, dated June 14, Kyle was summoned and is prohibited from having contact with minor children “except in the presence of a responsible adult.”

The actor is also prohibited from using the internet without a computer monitoring system to track his “sexually explicit communication” with minors.

The teen’s mother claimed the That’s So Raven star sent her daughter “explicit material” via Snapchat, and that the actor has known her daughter since she was 4.

Goss.ie have contacted Kyle’s rep for comment.

