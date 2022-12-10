Former Archewell employee takes swipe at Meghan Markle over Archetypes podcast

A former Archewell employee has taken a swipe at Meghan Markle over her podcast Archetypes.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Rebecca Sananès had stepped down from her role as head of audio at Archewell ahead of the Sussex’s Netflix docuseries.

According to Page Six, Rebecca moved on after just over a year at the company and is keen to launch her own project.

Just days after their Netflix docuseries title Harry & Meghan was released, Rebecca made a thinly veiled swipe at the Duchess and her podcast Archetypes.

Her resignation came after the Hollywood Reporter failed to include her in its “Forty most powerful people in podcasting” list.

Speaking on TikTok, Rebecca said: “I am the executive producer and creator of Archetypes, hosted by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

“The 40 most powerful people in podcasting are not executives, they’re not celebrity hosts, and they’re not talent agents.”

“They are the producers,” Rebecca continued. “Producers edit, research, write, make scripts, make the sound good, score, everything you love about your favourite podcast is because a producer made it and producers are being under-valued, under-credited and under-paid and it’s making the industry boring and slow. Let’s do better.”

Rebecca was not the only senior employee to depart Archewell ahead of the release of Harry & Meghan; Archewell boss Mandana Dayani also stepped down after less than 18 months in her role.

In a statement, Archewell said: “Ms. Dayani was brought on during [the Sussexes’] parental leave to move the company and its projects forward.”

“Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for The Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company. There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of The Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends,” the statement added.

It has not yet been revealed if Meghan’s podcast will return for a second season.

Volume I of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries, simply titled Harry & Meghan, joined the streaming giant on December 8, and has made a number of bombshell claims so far.

Volume II of the six-part series, which will share “the other side” of the couple’s love story and the challenges they faced, will join Netflix on December 15.