Forbes magazine reveal Kanye West is officially a billionaire

Forbes magazine has revealed Kanye West is officially a billionaire.

The rapper’s team sent financial statements to the magazine, after Kanye’s name was left out of their annual rich list earlier this month.

According to the outlet, the statements showed that Kanye has $17 million in cash, $21 million in land, $35 million in stocks, and $81 million in “buildings and improvements”.

Forbes also noted that his Yeezy brand, which is in collaboration with Adidas, made him around $140 million in sales last year.

Kanye West is now officially a billionaire—and he really wants the world to know https://t.co/2v5cOV8ymg by @zogblog pic.twitter.com/HkIrgCI1LH — Forbes (@Forbes) April 24, 2020

The magazine estimated that Kanye’s net worth is estimated at $1.26 billion, but Kanye believes his net worth is around $3.3 billion.

Kanye apparently texted someone who works for the publication on Thursday night, and said: “It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

The Chicago native is following in the footsteps of his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who was named the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire for the second year in a row earlier this month.

The news came just months after the reality star sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics brand to Coty Inc. for $600 million – meaning her business is now valued at around $1.2 billion.

Kylie first made it onto the billionaires list in March 2019, and at the time she was forced to defend her ‘self-made’ title, as many argued that her family’s fame and success helped her along the way.

In response, Kylie said: “There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under.”

“Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15.”

“I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited … and I am very proud of that,” she added.

Kylie is one of just 10 billionaires in the world currently under the age of 30.

Seven of the 10 are heirs, and only three created their own fortune – including Kylie, Stripe co-founder John Collison (worth $3.2 billion), and Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel (worth $1.9 billion).

