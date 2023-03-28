Footballer Sebastian Lletget apologises to fiancée Becky G for ‘disrespecting’ her amid cheating rumours

Sebastian Lletget has publicly apologised to his fiancée Becky G, after recent cheating allegations.

The footballer took to Instagram on Monday to release a statement, after an anonymous account claimed he cheated with her just two months after proposing to his singer girlfriend.

Sebastian, who proposed to Becky in December after six years together, claimed he never met the woman but admitted he had a “10 minute lapse in judgement” which he “deeply regrets”.

He wrote: “As an Athlete I have always tried to hold myself to a higher standard, recognizing the blessings & privileges in my career.”

“When I reflect on the past 7 years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn’t have achieved achieved a lot of my personal & professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love and support of Becky by my side.”

“Yet behind this abundance, there is a reality I’ve from from everyone around me. I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions.”

The 30-year-old, who plays as a midfielder for Major League Soccer club FC Dallas, continued: “Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgement resulted in an extortion plot.”

“Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.”

“While this anonymous internet stalker – who I never met, unlike they claimed – had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life.”

Sebastian then admitted: “I can’t keep running from demons. I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love most.”

“This past week of chaos & pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears & my lapses from the past. [I] have half-heartedly been participating in therapy, knowing I have deeply rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being.”

“If I am to be the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing…”

He concluded his statement by writing: “To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love.”

“Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

“To my FC Dallas family, my fans, friends & family Thank you for your love and support. I will do my best to be my best.”