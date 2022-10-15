Football star ‘signs up for upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’

Jill Scott has reportedly signed up for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 35-year-old Lioness star, who retired from football in August after an 18-year career, will reportedly head to the Australian jungle next month to film the show.

A TV insider told The Sun: “It was always rumoured that ITV wanted one of the team in the jungle and Jill is a natural choice.”

The line-up for this season of I’m A Celeb has not yet been announced, but a host of famous faces have been linked to the show.

Radio DJ Chris Moyles, Love Island star Olivia Attwood, Gogglebox star Babatúndé Aléshé, singer Boy George, and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner have all reportedly signed up for the upcoming series of the popular ITV.

Former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara, will reportedly become the first member of the Royal Family to enter the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here will return to our screens in November.