Florence Pugh teases dramatic career change

Florence Pugh has teased a dramatic career change.

The 26-year-old launched her acting career on the big screen in 2014’s The Falling at just 17 years old.

She then scored a role in Lady Macbeth (2016), which propelled her career forward.

However, Florence has revealed she didn’t always want to pursue an acting career.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life, the actress said: “I would have put money on being a singer-songwriter way before being an actor.”

“To me being an actor was so far away. I knew that I could do it, but I didn’t know how to get there.”

Florence planned to pursue a career in music and began posting videos on YouTube under the name Flossie Rose before she started acting.

The actress continued: “Whereas me with my guitar being recorded and going on YouTube and performing on stage and doing gigs was way more accessible.”

“So that was always the thing that I thought I was going to do and then I did this leaflet audition, and it just completely went 180 (degrees).”

The 26-year-old revealed she has returned to her love for music and has written “a few songs” for her next film, which is due for release in March.

When asked if “a few songs” had the potential to turn into a full album, Florence replied: “Yes, I think so.”

“I intend to continue that relationship with the producers, and I intend to release music.”

“It’s something that I have been so conscious of ever since my acting career kind of went like this [she described with a hand motion that went upwards].”

“I do miss it and I do miss performing. I’ve lost confidence in it because I haven’t been doing it. And I know that if I don’t do it, the lack of confidence is only going to get worse, and I just need to just give it a go.”

Florence recently jetted into Dublin for the premiere of her new film The Wonder.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress walked the red carpet alongside the film’s director Sebastián Lelio, her co-stars Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, and author Emma Donoghue at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.

Florence’s new film The Wonder is set to be released in Irish cinemas on November 2 and on Netflix globally from November 16.

The film was adapted from the bestselling 2016 novel by Emma Donoghue and inspired by true stories of the “Fasting Girls” phenomenon.

Filmed in Ireland, the screenplay was co-written by Lelio and Donoghue along with Alice Birch.

The film’s synopsis reads: “1862, 13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own.”

“Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on ‘manna from heaven’.

“As Anna’s health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.”