Florence Pugh sparks rumours she secretly married Zach Braff

The couple have been dating since 2019

Florence Pugh has sparked rumours she secretly married Zach Braff.

The Little Women star celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday, with many of her friends sharing birthday tributes on Instagram.

The actress reshared a post from friend Trevor Tuttle to her Instagram Stories, in which he wrote: “Much love FPB!”

Taking to the comment section, fans wondered whether the initials stood for Florence Pugh-Braff, leading to marriage speculation.

One fan wrote: “Florence Pugh BRAFF?? she and Zach got married spread the word.”

Meanwhile Zach shared a series of snaps with his rumoured wife to mark her special day, writing: “Happy Birthday to the most fun person I’ve ever met. I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your for one night.

“I can’t believe I get to giggle with you everyday. What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born.”

The news comes after Florence was forced to defend her romance with 45-year-old Zach, after many criticised the large age gap between them.

While appearing on the cover of Elle UK’s June issue, Florence said: “I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to.

“I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre,” she continued. I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.”

“I know that part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy and have opinions on it, but it’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there.

“It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there.

“My point to all this is that isn’t it odd that a stranger can totally tear apart someone’s relationship and it’s allowed?” she added.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Florence Pugh and Zach Braff for comment.