Florence Pugh sparks romance rumours with new man – after splitting from Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has sparked romance rumours with new man, after splitting from Zach Braff.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress and the Scrubs star called it quits last year, after three years together.

In new photos published by Page Six, Florence was spotted walking hand in hand with her rumoured new beau Charlie Gooch on Valentine’s Day.

Florence Pugh spotted with new man Charlie Gooch after Zach Braff split https://t.co/uClxocf9PJ pic.twitter.com/Ec1bVaOvjm — Page Six (@PageSix) February 15, 2023

The pair enjoyed a glass of wine and a cigarette as they sat outside a pub in London together.

Charlie was first photographed with Florence, 27, at the British Fashion Awards in December.

Florence confirmed her split from Zach, 47, back in August after three years together.

She told Harper’s Bazaar at the time: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.”

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.”

“So, we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Page Six first broke the news of the couple’s romance in October 2019, after they were spotted looking cosy at Whole Foods in Hollywood.

Florence confirmed their romance two months later, when she slammed an internet troll for insulting their age difference.