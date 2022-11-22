Florence Pugh has awkward run-in with Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde

Florence Pugh had an awkward run-in with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde.

The pair both attended the Governors Awards in LA on Saturday.

Their run-in comes just weeks after a report claimed that Harry Styles had kissed Florence before he struck-up a romance with Olivia.

Amid ongoing rumours of a feud between the two actresses, The US Sun claimed Harry and Florence once “had a bit of a snog” behind the scenes.

A source told the outlet: “Harry and Florence had chemistry from the off, which translated incredibly well on-screen.”

“One night they had a bit of a snog, all very light-hearted and a bit of fun, and that was that.”

“It was being gossiped about by a couple of members of production, otherwise no one would have known,” the insider continued.

“Harry was very much single at the time and Florence had separated from Zach Braff, although she’d kept the split quiet to — ironically — avoid headlines,” the source continued.

“There was no cheating or misbehaviour from anyone. However, later on, Harry and Olivia started spending more time together — sneaking off for coffees, hanging out in one another’s trailers, and sharing small, routine intimacies.”

“It was clear to all they had a real connection. When they were pictured holding hands for the first time, Florence wasn’t too happy,” the source alleged.

“There was already tension between the two women and this undoubtedly fanned the flames. Although the feud is one of Hollywood’s worst-kept secrets, everyone involved is a professional and things are now cordial.”

Last week, it was reported that Harry and Olivia had split after two years together.

The director, 38, and the singer, 28, started dating while filming Don’t Worry Darling in 2020, and went public with their relationship in January 2021.

Their romance came after Olivia’s split from Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two children with – Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine.

PEOPLE magazine reported that Harry and Olivia are “taking a break” from their romance because they have “different priorities that are keeping them apart”.

A source told the publication: “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision. They’re still very close friends.”

A friend added: “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart. The public pressure on them has been difficult. They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

Despite their rumoured split, Harry and Olivia have “no bad blood” between them, per Page Six.

“Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly, they have a special bond,” an insider told the outlet.

“They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids. This is the right thing for both of them.”

Just last month, it was reported that Harry and Olivia may have been “set to live together in the UK” after she dropped a huge hint that she may be ready to locate.

The 38-year-old, who currently lives in LA, was seen visiting a school in North London, suggesting she may be looking to enrol Otis or Daisy.

A source told The UK Sun: “Harry and Olivia are completely committed to each other and want to spend as much time together as possible.”

“But the kids are always her first priority, so basing them in the UK is a viable option for their future, given she sees that with Harry, who wants to stay in London.”

The source continued: “She has spoken to Jason about it because his say is important too as the kids’s dad.”

“It sounds like they have agreed London is the best place. Nothing has been signed and sealed yet but they are strongly considering the move.”

Harry and Olivia sparked split rumours at the Venice Film Festival after they awkwardly “avoided” each other for the duration of the event.

However, the couple dispelled rumours in September as they were papped packing on the PDA as they enjoyed a date night in New York City.