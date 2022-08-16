Florence Pugh confirms her split from Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has confirmed that she and Zach Braff secretly split up in early 2022 after three years together.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.”

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff out on a date in Los Angeles recently pic.twitter.com/baC6WPGJ0S — Florence Pugh Media (@FPDMedia) January 23, 2022

Florence continued: “So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Throughout their three-year relationship, the ‘Black Widow’ actress frequently hit back at the trolling they received over their 21-year age gap.

She told the outlet that she shouldn’t come under criticised just because of her career choice.

“Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong,” she said.

“I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show,” Florence continued.

Page Six broke the news of the couple’s romance in October 2019 after they were spotted looking cosy at Whole Foods in Hollywood.

Florence confirmed their romance two months later when she slammed an internet troll for insulting their age difference.