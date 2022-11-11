Florence Pugh and Zach Braff spark rumours they’ve rekindled their romance

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have sparked rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress confirmed the Scrubs star in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar back in August.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” the actress told the publication at the time.

Florence continued: “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.”

“So, we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

However, Florence and Zach have since sparked rumours that they have rekindled their romance.

📸 | Florence Pugh e Zach Braff em Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/D6mYSz9CDW — Florence Pugh Brasil Mídias (@FPBRMidia) February 20, 2022

The 47-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to promote an eBay auction for a Zoom call with him and his Scrubs co-star Donald Faison – the profits of which will support the charity Homes for Our Troops.

Florence took to the comments section to write: “I’m deffo bidding on this.”

Zach replied: “@florencepugh I’m certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff)

Florence confirmed her split from Zach back in August, after three years together.

Page Six first broke the news of the couple’s romance in October 2019 after they were spotted looking cosy at Whole Foods in Hollywood.

Florence confirmed their romance two months later when she slammed an internet troll for insulting their age difference.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff out in New York City recently pic.twitter.com/IskaUkDrPY — Florence Pugh Media (@FPDMedia) November 22, 2021