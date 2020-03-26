Fleur East reveals coronavirus concerns after she recently met Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19 this week

Fleur East was worried that she contracted COVID-19 from Prince Charles, after meeting him just two weeks ago.

The Prince of Wales, who is first-in-line to the throne, announced on Wednesday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

Speaking on The One Show, Fleur said she was initially concerned that she may have caught the virus from the royal – but now she believes she’s in the clear.

“It was 14 days ago, so I’m clear, 14 days is the clear window,” she said.

Fleur went on to explain: “I remember at the time it was awkward because I didn’t know how to greet a royal full stop; let alone in these strange times!”

“So he came up and did a namaste and I did a weird courtesy and a namatse at the same time, and the whole thing was awkward.”

“And as you saw in the clips, he just kept forgetting to not shake people’s hands.”

Fleur and a host of other celebrities met Prince Charles on March 11 at the 2020 Prince’s Trust Awards.