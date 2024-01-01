Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Fleur East announces she is expecting her first child

Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

Fleur East has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The X Factor star and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant took to her Instagram to share the exciting news.

She wrote, alongside a picture of her debuting her baby bump: “2024 is gonna be different…👶❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fleur East (@fleureast)

Fleur has been married to her husband, fashion designer Marcel Badiane-Robin since 2019.

They met in a bar in 2009 where Marcel was working as a waiter.

The pair reconnected a year later and have been together ever since.

A host of celebs have taken to Fleur’s Instagram post to congratulate the star.

Strictly winner Ellie Leach said: “OMG !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! so so so so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Zara McDermott wrote: “Congratulations !😍😍❤️❤️ you’re going to be an amazing mummy xxx”

While Laura Whitmore penned: “😍 Congrats xx”

Ad
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us