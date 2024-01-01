Fleur East announces she is expecting her first child

Fleur East has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The X Factor star and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant took to her Instagram to share the exciting news.

She wrote, alongside a picture of her debuting her baby bump: “2024 is gonna be different…👶❤️”

Fleur has been married to her husband, fashion designer Marcel Badiane-Robin since 2019.

They met in a bar in 2009 where Marcel was working as a waiter.

The pair reconnected a year later and have been together ever since.

A host of celebs have taken to Fleur’s Instagram post to congratulate the star.

Strictly winner Ellie Leach said: “OMG !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! so so so so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Zara McDermott wrote: “Congratulations !😍😍❤️❤️ you’re going to be an amazing mummy xxx”

While Laura Whitmore penned: “😍 Congrats xx”