FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf reach settlement in sexual battery lawsuit

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf have reached a settlement in her 2020 abuse lawsuit.

The singer had accused her former partner of physical, mental and emotional abuse in 2020.

The former couple dated for less than a year before calling it quits in May 2019.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, asked the court to dismiss all claims against her ex-boyfriend with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile the claims in the future.

In a joint statement, the pair’s lawyers said: “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.”

In 2020, according to The New York Times, the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, accused the Hollywood actor of “relentless abuse”.

In the detailed lawsuit, the British musician claimed Shia once threatened to crash the car they were driving unless she told him she loved him.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, claimed they stopped at a gas station where Shia allegedly threw her against the car, screamed in her face and then forced her to get back in the vehicle.

Prior to the gas station incident, Twigs alleges that she woke in the middle of the night to find the Transformers star choking her.

The singer characterised her relationship with Shia as “the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life”.

In response to his ex-girlfriend’s claims, Shia said many of the allegations “are not true” but admitted he isn’t in a position to “defend” any of his actions.

He said: “I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done.”

“As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking.”

“It has always been easy for me to accept responsibility when my behaviour reflects poorly on myself, but it’s much harder to accept the knowledge that I may have caused great pain to others.”

“I can’t rewrite history. I can only accept it and work to be better in the future. I write this as a sober member of a twelve-step program and in therapy for my many failings,” he continued.

“I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way,” he said at the time.