First spotting of Lindsay Lohan in Ireland as she arrives to film Netflix movie

Lindsay Lohan has touched down in Ireland to film a new Netflix rom-com.

On Thursday evening, the Hollywood actress delighted locals when she showed up to The Bridge Tavern gastropub in Wicklow town for a bite to eat.

While she was there, the 36-year-old happily posed for photos with the staff and other diners.

Sasha Hegarty Dunne was one of many people in the popular eatery, and praised Lindsay for being “so nice” to her daughter.

She told the Irish Sun: “So we were sitting at our table and when the waitress came down she said, ‘Lindsay Lohan is here having a meal’. We were like, ‘No way!'”

“We finished up and my daughter said, ‘Please mammy can I go over and ask for a photo?’ I didn’t want to go over and disturb her so I said, ‘You can if you want, I’m not going over’.

“It took her a bit of courage to go over and she went and said, ‘Can I please have a photo with you?’

Sasha continued: “She was so nice. She was like, ‘Of course you can. Come on we’ll go outside’. She took my phone off Abbie and she took a selfie of the three of them together.”

“She was so nice, she was all smiles. To even take the phone and say that she would do a selfie with them as well was even nicer.”

“They just couldn’t believe it. They were just over the moon. I’m delighted that she was so nice. [Abbie] wants to watch Mean Girls tonight.”

Lindsay will be shooting her upcoming Netflix movie ‘Irish Wish’ in locations across Dublin, Wicklow, and Mayo over the next few weeks.

In the film, the actress will play Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland between her best friend and… the love of her life.

After a wish gone awry, Maddie wakes up in a world where she has become the betrothed, only to discover that reality isn’t one she really wants.

Lindsay also filmed a festive rom-com for the streaming giant called ‘Falling for Christmas’ last year, which will premiere on November 10.

The official summary for the film reads: “A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Lindsay shot to fame when she was just 11-years-old, thanks to her role in the 1998 film The Parent Trap.

However, she’s best known for playing Cady Heron in the 2004 cult classic film, Mean Girls.

In the early 2010s, the actress took a step back from the spotlight and later moved abroad to open a beach club in Greece – which she documented in an MTV reality show.

But in 2019, Lindsay announced her plan to return to acting during CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, as she shared her desire to “get back the life that I worked so hard for”.