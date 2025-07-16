First Look: Yasmin and Jamie have their first date as Boris sets his sights on Emma on Love Island

As one of the only couples secure in the villa, Yasmin and Jamie are treated to their first date!

The next day, an exciting text arrives for Jamie, which reads: “Jamie, it’s time for you and Yasmin to head out on your first date together. Please get ready to leave the villa #BalanceIsEverything #FloatWithFinesse”

The loved-up pair head to the beach and discover they’ll be going paddleboarding in the sparkling Mediterranean sea.

Yasmin demonstrates her expertise and impeccable posture as she stands up straight on her board.

“I feel like I’m on Titanic,” she says. “I’m so good at this, it’s a joke.”

Jamie notes: “I think the posture is coming in clutch.”

Back on dry land, the pair chat about their growing connection and spill the tea on their family ties.

“Would you say you top the ranks?” Jamie asks.

“Yeah… most iconic,” Yasmin replies.

With the date drawing to an end, Jamie tells Yasmin: “I thought you were going to be really fiery 24/7, but I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the calm side of you. It’s not always a storm. I feel like there’s a hard, diamond encrusted shell but it’s cotton wool inside.”

Back in the Villa, Boris confesses to Billykiss how he’s really feeling about their dwindling connection.

“We don’t have the same sparkle as it was before. Maybe we should try to explore new connections.”

Billykiss replies: “I feel like your energy shifted and the spark was slowly dissolving, but I feel like it was because of you… ”

With that chapter closed, Boris sets his sights on Emma and invites her for a secret chat in the Hideaway.

Whilst on the swing, the two get to know one another better and then head to the hot tub where things get steamy. The two get closer, with Emma sitting on Boris’ lap and they share their first kiss.

With things heating up between the pair, could this be the start of something spicy?

