Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

First Look: Yasmin and Jamie have their first date as Boris sets his sights on Emma on Love Island

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Emma and Boris
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

As one of the only couples secure in the villa, Yasmin and Jamie are treated to their first date!

The next day, an exciting text arrives for Jamie, which reads: “Jamie, it’s time for you and Yasmin to head out on your first date together. Please get ready to leave the villa #BalanceIsEverything #FloatWithFinesse”

The loved-up pair head to the beach and discover they’ll be going paddleboarding in the sparkling Mediterranean sea.

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Jamie and Yasmin
From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Jamie and Yasmin
From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Jamie and Yasmin
From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Jamie and Yasmin

Yasmin demonstrates her expertise and impeccable posture as she stands up straight on her board.

“I feel like I’m on Titanic,” she says. “I’m so good at this, it’s a joke.”

Jamie notes: “I think the posture is coming in clutch.”

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Jamie and Yasmin
From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Jamie and Yasmin

Back on dry land, the pair chat about their growing connection and spill the tea on their family ties.

“Would you say you top the ranks?” Jamie asks.

“Yeah… most iconic,” Yasmin replies.

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Jamie and Yasmin
From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Jamie and Yasmin

With the date drawing to an end, Jamie tells Yasmin: “I thought you were going to be really fiery 24/7, but I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the calm side of you. It’s not always a storm. I feel like there’s a hard, diamond encrusted shell but it’s cotton wool inside.”

Back in the Villa, Boris confesses to Billykiss how he’s really feeling about their dwindling connection.

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Boris

“We don’t have the same sparkle as it was before. Maybe we should try to explore new connections.”

Billykiss replies: “I feel like your energy shifted and the spark was slowly dissolving, but I feel like it was because of you… ”

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Emma and Boris
From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Emma and Boris
From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Emma and Boris
From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Emma and Boris

With that chapter closed, Boris sets his sights on Emma and invites her for a secret chat in the Hideaway.

Whilst on the swing, the two get to know one another better and then head to the hot tub where things get steamy. The two get closer, with Emma sitting on Boris’ lap and they share their first kiss.

With things heating up between the pair, could this be the start of something spicy?

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages. 

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL