First Look: Yas and Jamie take things to the next level as the Love Island Talent Show returns

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep45 on ITV2 and ITVX
Following a dramatic couples challenge, Yas and Jamie take things to the next level as the Love Island Talent Show returns.

Yas pulls Jamie for a chat at the fire pit as she tells him: “I’ve been reflecting on my whole journey in here from start to finish. You’ve obviously been a big part of it and you’ve been the best part of it.”

Yas continues: “It’s hard because you know that I don’t wear my heart on my sleeve and it’s really rare for me to be emotional and for me to be vulnerable with someone.”

“I wanted you to know how much I genuinely do like you and I do have feelings for you,” she confesses.

Shakira receives a text which reads, “Islanders, It’s time to pull out all the stops as you take centre stage in tonight’s talent show! #TimeToStandOnShowBusiness”

The Islanders prepare to step into the spotlight as Cach wastes no time in throwing shapes and showing off his dance moves, whilst Yas aims to pass on her expertise in nailing perfect posture.

It’s all fun and games until it’s Helena’s turn as she delivers a flight-themed roast aimed at her fellow Islanders.

Walking over to Shakira and handing her a seatbelt, Helena says: “I think you might need an extra seatbelt to secure your man.”

LOVE ISLAND CONTINUES TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX

