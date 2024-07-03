First Look: Two boys battle it out over Grace as girls go head to head in the Love Island villa

Love Island returns for another episode on Wednesday night as two boys battle it out over Grace with the girls going head to head.

Over at Casa, Moziah and Grace are mid conversation when Blade approaches to pull her for a chat.

Annoyed by the interruption, Moziah airs his feelings to Blade later on. He says: “You obviously know how I feel about Grace. Do you think that doing that at that moment was even the right thing to do at any level bro?”

Blade asks: “Am I just meant to sit here and just watch you chat to her all night?”

Simultaneously on the daybeds, Grace confides in the girls about Blade and Moziah.

Grace says: “I feel a bit confused, because I have one conversation with one and I walk away and I think him, deffo him, then I’ll have another conversation with another and I’ll think no deffo him… I’ve not made a decision.”

The girls offer their advice, with Jessy saying: “Do you not think you need to have a kiss with Moziah?”

Grace pulls Moziah for a chat. She explains: “I feel like romantically, me and him [Blade] have had a kiss, where me and you haven’t, I think that would maybe be the deciding thing…”

As Moziah and Grace head to the bedroom to continue their conversation, Blade watches on, saying: “What do you think is going on there bro? He’s just taken her to the bedroom. That’s a bit mad…”

Will Grace and Moziah seal their conversation with a kiss? And will Grace make a decision between the two?

Later that evening on the bean bags, Hugo and Matilda have a chat.

Quizzing Hugo on how things are going with Jess, he reveals: “Things are going well, we have deep chats, it’s still flirty but I’m not closed off to getting to know people.”

Matilda adds: “I think looks wise, you’re probably the guy I’d fancy the most.”

Hugo replies: “I’ll be honest, it is reciprocated, you are my type to a T. If I was to walk into a bar, you’d be the one I’d approach 100%”

But when Matilda goes to share the extent of the conversation with the girls, how will Jess react?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.