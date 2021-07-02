First Look: Two boys at risk of being DUMPED from Love Island after tonight’s recoupling

First Look: Two boys at risk of being DUMPED from Love Island...

Two boys will be at risk of being DUMPED from Love Island after tonight’s recoupling.

During Thursday night’s episode, the villa was shaken up by the arrival of two new bombshells, Chuggs and Liam.

The new Islanders took Sharon and Faye on dates, and they made quite the impression.

During tonight’s episode, the girls will get to choose who to couple up with in this season’s first official recoupling.

But with five girls and seven boys, two boys are about to be left single…

After Chloe receives a text which says, “Islanders. Tonight, there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boy to couple up with. #toomanymennotenoughtime #girlpower,” the boys line up in front of the fire pit.

The girls then take the stand one-by-one and announce who they’d like to couple up with.

At the end of the recoupling, two boys are left single, but what will be their fate?

Tune in to Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One to find out…