First Look: Toni tries to reignite the spark with Cach as Maya delivers some home truths on Love Island

After Cach has a playful chat with Billykiss where he admits that their conversations often catch him off guard, Toni invites him to the Hideaway for a private evening discussion.

Cach, however, suggests the Terrace instead, and they head there while Billykiss and Angel observe from the Daybeds.

Up there, Toni asks Cach: “You’re confused?” as he admits: “Yes I’m confused,” he admits.

“Should I clear some of your confusion?” she teases as she leans in for a kiss to reignite their spark.

Will Cach accept Toni’s advance while still pursuing his connection with Billykiss elsewhere?

The next day, Shakira’s phone buzzes with a text: ‘Islanders, it’s time to get ready for the main stage at the first ever LI Fest #HeadlineCouples #WKD0%’

As the Islanders enjoy the festivities, a car with the number plate ‘MAYA’ pulls up, arriving in epic style to crash the festival.

Stepping out in a glamorous red and gold dress, Maya Jama gathers the Islanders.

“The public have been voting for their favourite girl and favourite boy,” she tells them.

The villa holds its breath as they wonder what devastating home truths will Maya unleash?

And how will the Islanders react to the public’s choices?

