FIRST LOOK: Toni demands answers from Harrison before an awkward game causes tempers to flare

Viewers should prepare themselves for a drama-filled episode of Love Island tonight, as Toni demands answers from Harrison before an awkward game causes tempers to rise.

When getting ready, Toni hears the news that Harrison and Lauren got flirty with each other in the bathroom.

Speaking to Harrison, an upset Toni confesses: “You’re embarrassing me over and over again.”

Harrison replies, “My feelings for Lauren just aren’t going to disappear”, to which Toni asks: “Do you really want to be with me…?”

Elsewhere during the episode, that afternoon, Harry receives a text message, which reads: “Islanders, get ready for a hoedown! Tonight there will be a western party! #SaddleUp #eBay.”

Dressed in leather, tassels, denim, and cowboy hats aplenty, the group heads to the garden for a game of Couple of Sorts to see how viewers at home rate their couples.

With podiums made of hay bales, the Islanders must choose which couples rank first, second, and third in response to questions like, “Which couple is the hottest?” and “Which couple lacks emotional depth?”

With the Islanders taking guesses at each question, there’s much disagreement, as tensions rise, especially as the Islanders learn their ranking in the couple polls.

Plenty believe they shouldn’t be standing up there, with one couple in particular being especially shocked about the public results and why they’d been voted first a number of times.

LOVE ISLAND CONTINUES TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX.

