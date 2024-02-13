First look: Things heat up between Georgia H and Josh during a game of Couple of Sorts on tonight’s Love Island: All Stars

Things are set to heat up between Georgia H and Josh during a game of Couple of Sorts, on tonight’s Love Island: All Stars.

As the islanders get ready for the night ahead, they receive an unexpected text that reads: “Islanders, tonight you will find out how the public rate you as All Star couples in a game of Couple Of Sorts #SortItOut #RankItRealGood”

Adam and Arabella act as hosts for the evening and reveal the categories and results, as the Islanders first line themselves up predicting how the public has voted.

Categories for the evening include, who is the hottest couple, who is the most argumentative couple and which couple are only staying together to win?

Things begin to heat up when Adam reads out: “Who is the most game playing couple?”

Looking towards Anton and Georgia H, Josh says: “Possibly could be you two? Every time somebody’s come in for G, she’s dropped you and then she’s gone back to you…”

Defending her couple, Georgia H says: “I’ve never once dropped him for anyone and I’ve always supported you. And I’ve been hearing you’ve made a few comments about me behind my back Josh and I’m not having it…”

Earlier in the day, Molly and Tom deal with the repercussions of Monday night’s All Star heart rate challenge.

After Tom’s heart rate was highest for Georgia S, Molly is questioning where she stands.

Chatting on the terrace, Molly confides in Sophie about Georgia S and Tom: “I think there are reasons as to why it was Cal and I, and it was Tom and Georgia S…maybe he’s not shutting it down like he needs to be? I do think I’m gonna speak to him…”

Later in bed, Tom and Molly struggle to see eye to eye, as Tom says: “It’s just me and you.”

When Molly laughs, Tom says: “What? Babe if you can’t trust me, we’ve got no chance.”

Will the two be strong enough to overcome this challenge?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and ITV2.