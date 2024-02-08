First look: Things get heated in a game of All Stars couple goals on tonight’s Love Island: All Stars

Things get heated on tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars as the islanders play a game of All Stars couple goals.

During Thursday night’s episode, Josh reads a text: “Islanders, tonight you have a chance to reveal what you really think of each other in All Stars Couple Goals #RealTalk #NoHoldingBack”

Later that night, with the Islanders gathered around the firepit Georgia S and Toby are hosting, All Stars Couple Goals, reading out a series of questions for the islanders to answer.

The questions include, which couple has the least sexual chemistry, which couple is the least honest with their feelings and which couple is the most one sided.

Things heat up when it comes to the question of,, which couple are the least compatible? but who will the Islanders choose?

As the game gets underway, Maya makes an unexpected return to the Villa.

Taken aback by her arrival, Maya says: “Hello All Stars, are you enjoying your game? Well the game is now over and it’s time to get serious.”

“So, you’ve all just written down who you think is the least compatible couple. I’m going to ask you now to individually reveal your answer and give me your reason why.”

Once the results are revealed, Maya gathers four couples to the firepit but what are the consequences to the Islanders actions?

Tonight’s episode will also see Anton and Georgia H enter the hideaway.

As Casey receives the text, the islanders vote for Georgia H and Anton to spend the night hideaway.

Opening up on his speech, Anton says: “To be fair, I did want to do that for a few days now….I was just waiting for the right time and that just felt like the right time…I feel like I wanted to do it in front of everyone.”

Speaking about her past with men, Georgia H says: “I feel like I’ve had a really tough time, ended up with men who think I am disposable and always make me feel vulnerable, don’t make me feel safe and don’t declare how special I am to them. You doing that tonight was something I’ve never experienced before.”