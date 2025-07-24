First Look: Things get flirty between Yas and Blu as The Grafties are back on Love Island

After the shock return of Megan and Blu, things get flirty as Yas wants to get to know the returning bombshell.

Yasmin pulls Blu for a chat around the Firepit to get to know the returning bombshell.

She tells him: “I was interested to meet you because I feel like you are a good looking boy and we’re kind of similar in a sense. You have this sexual energy and so do I.”

Blu agrees, saying: “I like it when you stick it on, you can stick on me for sure.”

Yasmin continues: “Didn’t you say your mum owns a sex shop in Marbella?”

“Yeah, do you want to go and see it? I’ll give you a little tour,” Blu says grinning.

Yasmin continues to ask about what the shop stocks and the conversation quickly gets spicy as the pair delve into bedroom fantasies.

Jamie sits nearby with some of the other Islanders. Shakira tells him: “Don’t read into it.”

That afternoon, Yasmin gets a text revealing some news about the night ahead.

It reads: ‘Girls, get flawless with your very own Glam Squad and Boys get sharp. Tonight the Villa will host a ceremony all about you, it’s time for The Grafties! #BootsBeautySpecialist #NoGraftieNoGlory

After a professional pampering session, the Islanders step out to the classiest award ceremony of the year while dressed to the nines.

Fans have been voting and the Islanders learn what the categories are, and with them, the nominees.

From ‘Eat, Sleep, Crack on, Repeat’ to ‘Best Double Act,’ the Islanders are shown clips of each other from across the series, including some of Harry’s past conversations which are revealed for Helena to see.

As the viewers have their say, what will the Islanders be left discussing…

