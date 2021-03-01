First look: The teaser trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview has been released

"There is no subject that's off limits..."

First look: The teaser trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah...

The teaser trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview has been released.

On March 7, a 90-minute primetime special with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will air on CBS.

In the trailer, shared by royal correspondent Omid Scobie on Twitter, Meghan is seen holding her baby bump, after announcing she is pregnant with her second child.

No subject was off limits. The world’s first look at “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special”👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/8hoxc023mX — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 1, 2021

Oprah is seen sitting with Meghan, asking the Duchess: “Were you silent? Or were you silenced?”

“I just want to make it clear to everybody, there is no subject that’s off limits,” she added.

Oprah asked Meghan about her “breaking point”, while Prince Harry confessed to the chat show host: “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.”

At the end of the trailer, Oprah said: “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here,” before holding her hands up and saying: “Wait, hold up.”

According to CBS, “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”