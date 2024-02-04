First look: The PDA’s cause tension between Georgia S and Callum on tonight’s Love Island: All Stars

The PDA’s are set to cause a stir in the villa between Georgia S and Callum on tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars.

Sunday night’s episode will see the islanders take part in The PDA’s.

The awards ceremony features six categories, each with their own clips – categories include Best All Star Comedy Moment, Most Sneaky All Star, Best All Star Rizz, Most Salty All Star, Best All Star Revelation and the All Star Special Recognition Award.

During the episode, Molly receives a text around the pool, it reads: “Islanders, It’s time to get ready as tonight there will be an All Star Award Ceremony, ‘The PDA’s’, where the spotlight is on you. The winners have been chosen by the public. #RedCarpetReady #AllStarAction”

Reacting to the text, Casey asks Georgia H: “Are you nervous?”

Quick to come back, Georgia S says: “Why would I be nervous? I’m not nervous. I’m upfront, I’m honest and I always tell the truth…”

As the Islanders watch the Most Sneaky All Star clip of Georgia S and Tom, Callum says: “Snakey behaviour. I thought you was a loyal babe? Georgia, you’ve had no respect for me since you left those Hideaway doors. If you had any respect for me you wouldn’t have said those things.”

Tensions reach an all time high when the winners of the All Star Special Recognition Award are also revealed.

One Islander says: “Is this just a big game to you? Don’t lead me down a path and then go back on your word.”

As another says: “I don’t understand how someone can be that self absorbed to that extent?”

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.