First look: The Love Island Talent Show returns

The Love Island Talent Show returns tonight.

Tom receives a text which reads: “Islanders, It’s your moment to shine and revel in the limelight as tonight you’ll perform at the Love Island talent show! #NiceBitOfTalent #AllEyesOnMe.”

Later that evening as they gather around the fire pit dressed in their costumes, which Islander will be the star of the show?

Shaq is up first as he performs a strip tease seductiveley ripping his vest in half as part of his routine ,before giving Tanya an extra special lap dance.

Ron’s talent involves a Rubik’s Cube, as he tells the Islanders: “I do actually have a nerdy side, I know how to solve the Rubik’s Cube and I’m going to try and do it in ninety seconds.”

But will Ron really be able to solve it in time?

Casey surprises his Islanders by playing the trumpet – and he gets a surprise of his own as the heavens open and he is left trying to hit the high notes in the rain.

Will’s spirits aren’t dampened by the weather as he performs a cheeky rap and he’s also called upon to help Kai have an artistic moment.

What other skills do the Islanders have up their sleeves? And who gets the crowd on their feet for a fantastic finale?

Love Island continues on tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.