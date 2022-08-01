First look: The Love Island 2022 finalists step out in style for the Summer Ball

It’s the day of the Love Island final and the Islanders are preparing for the night’s spectacular Summer Ball with a quick professional Salsa lesson.

They learn they will be taught a “small class of hot Latin dance”.

Andrew says: “Good that Tasha’s next to me because I cannot move to save my life.”

Indiyah laughs: “How am I going to be able to do this?”

Ekin-Su enthuses of her and Davide: “Be the best, why not?”

Luca says of him and Gemma: “We just had a good laugh!”

But who’s got the fancy footwork down and who has got two left feet?

With the Villa garden beautifully transformed for tonight’s Love Island 2022 Summer Ball, the Islanders arrive in their finery.

And as they take their seats for the evening, it’s up to the couples to one by one read their declarations to each other.

Romance, tears of joy and emotion abound as Andrew and Tasha, Dami and Indiyah, Davide and Ekin-Su and Luca and Gemma express their true feelings.

At the end of the night the winners of this year’s Love Island will be crowned…

The Love Island final airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

