FIRST LOOK: The Knowing Me, Knowing You challenge sparks trouble between Meg and Yas

After eyebrows were raised during the Knowing Me, Knowing You challenge, the contents of the game has sparked trouble between Meg and Yas on tonight’s episode of Love Island

The revelations from the challenge has left some Islanders with unanswered questions, and Meg is left frustrated with Dejon choosing Yas.

Additionally, Jamie is confused after finding out Yas initially wrote Dejon.

However, it isn’t until the next day that Meg finds out about Yas initially writing Dejon on her board.

After Megan reveals this to Meg, Meg says, “There’s definitely something there.”

It isn’t long before Meg pulls Yas for a chat at the fire pit, and Meg says: “I’ve heard through the grapevine that you got the question wrong and D’s name was written on the board.

“I wanted you to explain it because in challenges and stuff, everyone’s always got a bad word to say about D. So, for you then to write him on the board, it was like ‘what’s this about?’ Am I missing something?”

Elsewhere during the episode, Harry receives a text which reads, “Islanders. Tonight each couple will have a special date in the Villa.”

“Boys, it’s time to head out and prepare for a date to remember! #ClosedOffCuteness.”

The boys head out of the Villa as they prepare for their big dates tonight. The boys each pick up presents for their girls.

